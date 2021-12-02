Radhuni makes Midlothian a UK food hotspot - again!

The Radhuni restaurant in Loanhead has once again made the Hot Hundred list for UK curry houses.

The 120 seat restaurant in Loanhead had its listing renewed at the British Curry Awards’ black tie dinner at London’s Battersea Evolution Centre on Monday night, where it was a finalist in the Scotland category.

Radhuni, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, won the Scottish title in 2019 and remained the incumbent last year during the pandemic.

Managing partner Habibur Khan said after accepting the award: “Despite the enormous challenges caused by Coronavirus this has been another magnificent year for Radhuni. With an estimated 10,000 curry restaurants in Britain, consistently getting into the top 100 is a major achievement. Our staff are proud to have been so highly rated once more.”

Habibur with the hot 100 award.

He thanked customers for their support, adding: “The people who enjoy the food and service at Radhuni are our top priority. We’re delighted to continue to offer this at a restaurant which has again been recognised as one of the finest in the country.”

Radhuni and its sister restaurant Itihaas in Dalkeith are shortlisted in the Scottish Family Business Awards in the categories of Commitment to the Community and ‘Next Generation’. These will be presented in Glasgow on Wednesday, December 8.