Roslin post office move this week

Roslin Post Office will be relocating to Roslin Mini Market this week with longer opening hours, as previously reported in the Advertiser.

The new location is 35 Main Street, Roslin, next-door to the current location at 37 Main Street, run by brothers John and Alan Cooper.

The current branch will close on Thursday (March 5) at 1pm and the new branch is due to open immediately on Thursday at 1pm.

A full refurbishment of the mini market premises has taken place.

This new Roslin branch will offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 6am – 8pm; Sunday: 7am to 7pm.

This will offer 96 hours of Post Office service every week. This is an extra 28 hours of Post Office service a week, including all-day Sunday.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Area Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”