Roslin postmaster taking closure in his stride with new dog walking business

With his family’s post office due to close after 35 years serving the community, a postmaster is gearing up for a new life as a dog walker.

Brothers Alan and John Cooper have run Roslin Post Office since taking over from their father 10 years ago.

Post office services in the village are due to move next door to the Roslin Mini Market on March 5 , with Roslin Post Office due to close on March 12. Alan is gearing up to start his new dog walking and pet services company, The Woof Pack, on March 16.

He said: “I love dogs, I’ve got a dog called Maggie. I love being outdoors walking. I’m trying to cater what the dog’s needs are. Trying to put dogs into walks that suit them, rather than me taking them out together willy nilly.

“I’m trying to make it slightly different from other businesses. I also offer cat sitting and any other animals that need fed etc.

“I’m very excited. I have had quite a lot of support in the village which convinced me to do this. I have always fed dogs at the door of the shop, so people around here knew how much I love dogs.”

Alan hopes to fit his new business venture around his busy family life. With wife Caroline working nightshift he often looks after their children Max (1) and Ella (4).

And Alan was quick to thank post office customers for their support when news of the post office closure was revealed last month.

He said: “It was brilliant. We knew there wasn’t much we could do to change the Post Office’s mind. But it was nice to see the outpouring of support. “Even folk we didn’t really know, not regulars but people who had maybe been in once or twice.

“I just want to thank our customers for all their support over all the years.

“It’s really sad though. I feel really sorry for my mum more than anyone else, she has been there since the start.

“And John, who has sent his CV out to businesses looking to do accountancy or auditing. He has been doing an accountancy course in his own time for a while.”

You can call Woof Pack on 07393 586185 or go to www.facebook.com/woofpack2020/.