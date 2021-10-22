Roslin site manager takes top national award for quality in the job

Shaun Quinn, site manager for Barratt Homes’ Pentland View development in Roslin.

Shaun Quinn of Barratt Homes’ Pentland View development in Roslin took home the prestigious Scotland Regional Award in the large builder category at the annual Pride in the Job Awards, which celebrates the highest standards of on-site management.

Doug McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments said: “Congratulations to Shaun Quinn on winning the Scotland Regional Award; the second year in a row a Barratt Developments site manager has received the top accolade, reflecting the hard work and pride our site managers across the country display.”