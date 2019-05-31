Rosslyn Chapel’s new treat is just purr-fect

Introducing the purr-fect new gift from Rosslyn Chapel, the Chapel’s cat William last week unveiled the latest product in the Chapel’s gift shop, William’s Cat Treats.

Developed in partnership with Alloa-based company Kelso and Titch, the treats are all handmade using natural human grade ingredients. Purchases from the Chapel’s gift shop and website shop will support ongoing conservation work undertaken by Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Pick up the £4 bag of treats at www.rosslynchapel.com/shop/williams-cat-treats/.