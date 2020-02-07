Sad day as local shop shuts door

A Bonnyrigg business established in 1881 are finally bringing the shutters down for the final time on their shop.

Andrew Knowles and Son, in the High Street, has announced that they are closing the shop side of the business.

They have assured customers however, that the painting and decorating arm will continue.

Andrew Knowles, the founder was born in Lasswade in 1850. Since that date the business has always had a Knowles at the helm.

From 1957, William Knowles ran the business single-handedly following his brother Andrew’s death. He had a son Robert who became a partner with his father in 1968. William died in 1970 and the business passed to Robert who ran the business until 2015 when he retired and his son Bill and wife Ruth took over.

It really is a part of Bonnyrigg’s history, and is the longest surviving family business in the area.

Bill told us: “Unfortunately the way people shop now has changed and the rise of online and out-of-town retail sites has been the death knell for us. We simply cannot compete any longer, and it’s a fact the contracting painter and decorator side of the business has been supporting the shop for a long time.

“The fact we’ve had roadworks outside the shop on what feels like an almost constant basis over the last few years hasn’t helped either.”

The remaining part of the business can be contacted on 0131 663 7910 or 07885 761670 for painting or decorating quotations.