Straiton car dealership wins global award

Family owned and run Midlothian Nissan car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, is popping the champagne corks having won a highly coveted EV CEO Award, Nissan’s top global prize for electric vehicle performance.

The Straiton-based dealership was one of just 25 in the world to be recognised for its exceptional EV sales and representation across the last fiscal year.

Alex F Noble & Son, now in its 87th year of business, became a Nissan dealership in 2006, and in 2011 became the first car dealership in Scotland to sell an all-electric family vehicle in the guise of the multiple award-winning Nissan LEAF.

The EV CEO Award was presented to Alex F Noble Nissan sales executive and EV specialist, Alastair Loudon, by Asako Hoshino, executive vice president and chairwoman of Nissan’s Global EV business, at a special awards ceremony in Japan.

As well as receiving the award, Alastair enjoyed a six-day trip to Tokyo, which included an extremely rare opportunity to visit the Nissan Factory at Oppama as well as Nissan’s Global Technical Centre.

Alastair, who has worked at Alex F Noble Nissan for 11 years, said: “It was a huge honour not only for myself to receive the EV CEO Award on behalf of Alex F Noble Nissan, but also for everyone at the dealership to win this coveted accolade.”

David Noble, dealer principal at Alex F Noble Nissan said: “The winning of this award is so well deserved for everyone on the dealership’s EV team. It’s a huge achievement for us and we are all incredibly proud that the consistent hard work and effort made by our staff has now been recognised globally.”