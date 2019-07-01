Straiton car dealership wins global award

Alex F Noble Nissan sales executive and EV specialist, Alastair Loudon, accepting the EV CEO award from Asako Hoshino, executive vice president and chairwoman of Nissan's Global EV business, at the awards ceremony in Japan.
Family owned and run Midlothian Nissan car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, is popping the champagne corks having won a highly coveted EV CEO Award, Nissan’s top global prize for electric vehicle performance.

The Straiton-based dealership was one of just 25 in the world to be recognised for its exceptional EV sales and representation across the last fiscal year.

Alex F Noble & Son, now in its 87th year of business, became a Nissan dealership in 2006, and in 2011 became the first car dealership in Scotland to sell an all-electric family vehicle in the guise of the multiple award-winning Nissan LEAF.

The EV CEO Award was presented to Alex F Noble Nissan sales executive and EV specialist, Alastair Loudon, by Asako Hoshino, executive vice president and chairwoman of Nissan’s Global EV business, at a special awards ceremony in Japan.

As well as receiving the award, Alastair enjoyed a six-day trip to Tokyo, which included an extremely rare opportunity to visit the Nissan Factory at Oppama as well as Nissan’s Global Technical Centre.

Alastair, who has worked at Alex F Noble Nissan for 11 years, said: “It was a huge honour not only for myself to receive the EV CEO Award on behalf of Alex F Noble Nissan, but also for everyone at the dealership to win this coveted accolade.”

David Noble, dealer principal at Alex F Noble Nissan said: “The winning of this award is so well deserved for everyone on the dealership’s EV team. It’s a huge achievement for us and we are all incredibly proud that the consistent hard work and effort made by our staff has now been recognised globally.”