The sweet smell of success for Pathhead dog trainer as she launches Scentwork Scotland

Gwen Matear from Pathhead came up with the idea of the first focussed organisation with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for dog enthusiasts in Scotland who wish to take part in nose work activities with their dogs.

Gwen teamed up with fellow scent-work enthusiast Denise Shirreffs from Aberdeen to launch Scentwork Scotland, which will bring four elements of canine nose work together including scent work, mantrailing, truffle hunting and tracking.

Gwen explained: “I had been thinking about setting this up for a number of years and now we are in a position to officially launch Scentwork Scotland. Following a soft launch in 2019, things were put on hold due to Covid, but we are here now.

“I wanted to put the fun into scentwork and make it accessible to more dog owners, and working with Denise means that we can roll out the initiative together.”

Gwen runs her classes at Tynewater Canine. Dog owners will receive a workbook and can earn badges as they complete the course.

She added: “We have exciting plans for Scentwork Scotland and they will roll out over the rest of 2021. We have found that so many dog owners enjoy scent work with their dogs, it is an activity that dogs love and also helps to calm more excitable and reactive dogs.”

To book, go to – www.tynewaterk9.co.uk/scentwork-scotland/introduction-to-scentwork-scotland/.