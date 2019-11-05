Trio of apprentices make an M-PACT at Midlothian company

A Loanhead company dedicated to the development of fresh talent as part of its continuing expansion has welcomed the latest batch of apprentices to the firm.

The new intake of tradesmen at MPACT Group Ltd includes Stewart Adams, a young father working towards his plumbing qualifications. He is joined by three school leavers training variously as an electrician, plumber and joiner.

MPACT Group Ltd apprentice Stewart Adams.

Previously employed by Nairn’s Oatcakes in Edinburgh, 26-year-old Stewart decided to join MPACT’s apprenticeship programme to build a long-term career for himself and his son Rory.

The Leith Academy graduate, whose interests outside of work include football and golf, is aiming to become a fully-qualified plumber.

He is joined in his plumbing apprenticeship by 17-year-old Ethan Roxburgh, who has taken up his first job after finishing school at Leith Academy. He aims to one day own his own company, and chose to begin that journey with MPACT because of the tough and comprehensive training provided.

Also in his first job is Ciaran Anderson, who recently finished his schooling at Portobello High School. The 17-year-old – whose interests include football, boxing and MMA – has joined MPACT as an apprentice electrician.

MPACT apprentice Nathan Hay.

“MPACT is a big company and have a lot of experienced workers,” Ciaran said.

“I chose to come through MPACT because I knew I would learn a lot and it’s a big opportunity to be given.

“I’ve only been here a short time and already I’ve learned so much.”

Trinity Academy graduate Nathan Hay (18)has taken on a joinery apprenticeship at MPACT and joins the company at a time of transition for the family-owned business, which is expanding from a local concern into a national building services contractor.

Set-up in 2007 by director Paul Wringe and his brother-in-law Matthew Wright, MPACT employs 67 people operating out of its headquarters at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate. It has five employees who went through its apprenticeship programme and currently supports a total of 11 apprentices.