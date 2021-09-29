VIP reception marks perfect 10 for Loanhead curry kings

Radhuni staff and guests mark the Loanhead restaurant's 10th birthday.

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson, MSPs Colin Beattie and Foysol Choudhury – who is also chairman of the Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council, joined more than 100 other guests at the event. Midlothian Provost Peter Small led the tributes, congratulating Radhuni on its successes, which have also included best regional restaurant and best Asian restaurant.

The event was hosted by Habibur Khan, managing partner, and his father Matin who runs the Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith and is in charge of the family business.

“When Radhuni was launched 10 years ago we had no idea it would become so famous nationally,” Matin said.

Midlothian Provost Peter Smail, Colin Beattie MSP, Matin Khan, Habibur Khan and his brother Mujibur, Owen Thomson MP, at the Radhuni's 10th birthday party.

A priority for Itihaas and Radhuni, which both specialise in Indian/Bangladeshi cuisine, was reaching out to the local community, he added.

Among the guests were local and regional business leaders and representatives of some of the many community groups and sports clubs which the two restaurants have sponsored over the years. The event also celebrated the launch of a new flavour of crisps - Madras Curry - produced by Walkers, inspired by one of Radhuni’s most popular dishes.

Radhuni was selected, as the only restaurant in Scotland and one of only three in the UK, because of its fundraising for the NHS and donation of thousands of free meals for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Habibur paid tribute to the restaurant’s staff. He said: “This anniversary would not have been possible without the hard work of our head chef, the rest of the kitchen brigade, and each and every one of our employees.

"They have risen magnificently to the challenges posed by the pandemic. This event is the perfect way to celebrate their achievements.”