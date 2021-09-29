Woodburn Post Office closure date confirmed

Post Office logo.

The Post Office have stated that the retail partner CJ Lang will withdraw their services from this date and would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally.

Commenting, MSP for Midlothian North, Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “When it was first announced in June that the Woodburn branch was at risk, I had discussions with both CJ Lang and the Post Office to encourage them to find an alternative solution. I’m disappointed that this has not yet been found.

“The local community relies greatly on the services provided by the Post Office.”

He added: “The closure of services such as post offices and banking facilities is damaging to our communities and further disadvantages those in the community that need these services in their day to day lives.

“This is a great loss to Woodburn and I encourage any potential retailers to consider this opportunity to help restore this vital local service.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson said: "The confirmed closure of the Woodburn Post Office branch this winter is a real blow for the community at a time when we need to support and improve services in the area.

"Many vulnerable people rely on having this local counter service. Its closure will increase the risk of social isolation and reduce independence for those who are not able to easily travel to another branch.

"It's even more important that we keep our post offices running when the local bank branches continue to shut up shop.

"The Post Office have called this a temporary closure and are advertising the vacancy, so I certainly hope they are paying more than lip service to seeking a solution.

"I have written to them for more information on the actions they are taking to improve their operating model and find a viable alternative in the area.

"I know the owners of Spar, CJ Lang, felt keeping the counter was no longer a good investment and crucial branches like this will always be vulnerable to closure while they rely on chain retailers.

"The Post Office has to look at the issues raised with the space and facilities needed, especially with the increased focus on package deliveries. They may also need to look at improving the rates so more small retailers can seriously consider running a counter service.

"As we rush headlong towards digital-only services we have to stop and see what we are losing, and who we risk leaving behind.

"Post office branches remain at the heart of our high streets, serving a crucial role for communities across the country and we need to do all we can to protect them.