Woodburn post office due to close

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP).

CJ Lang have been offered support from the Post Office who will continue discussions to keep local branches open.

Local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) commented: “I am disappointed at CJ Lang’s intention to close the Woodburn Post Office branch. I firmly believe post offices offer vital services which are important to preserving our communities and ensuring that those living here have the facilities that they need.