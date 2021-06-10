Woodburn post office due to close
It has been announced that CJ Lang intend to close 31 of their Post Office branches which includes the Woodburn branch.
CJ Lang have been offered support from the Post Office who will continue discussions to keep local branches open.
Local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) commented: “I am disappointed at CJ Lang’s intention to close the Woodburn Post Office branch. I firmly believe post offices offer vital services which are important to preserving our communities and ensuring that those living here have the facilities that they need.
“I have requested a meeting with CJ Lang and the Post Office to discuss possible alternatives. In the meantime, I hope CJ Lang accept the on-going support from the Post Office and review their decision to close this branch.”