Work underway on 57 social rent homes to meet high Midlothian demand

Pictured: Stephen Faller (Land Manager, CALA Homes (East)), Mary Mulligan (Chair of Dunedin Canmore Housing Association) and Christine Grahame MSP

Comprising 16 cottage flats, 13 terraced homes and 28 apartments, the homes form part of the wider Mauricewood Masterplan in Penicuik and will be adjacent to CALA’s popular Belwood Oaks development.

All of the apartments and homes will be for social rent with the provision of electric vehicle charging facilities for future tenants.

The delivery of the new homes will provide a timely boost to supply as demand for homes continues to surge across Midlothian and will mark a significant contribution to Midlothian Council’s commitment to building 1,000 new affordable houses in the region.

The homes will be constructed by CALA, for Dunedin Canmore, with the first tenants due to move into their new homes in summer 2023.

Commenting, Christine Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said: “It’s great to see this development progressing well and I know this housing will be in demand when the time comes to let it.

"Social housing is an important part of our property mix and it’s vital that there’s the supply to meet demand for it, particularly as private sector options are often so unaffordable for many.”

Stephen Faller, Land Manager for CALA Homes (East), said: “Our work in Penicuik is seeing us deliver popular private family homes, alongside unlocking around £9m of financial contributions to Midlothian Council towards improvements to Education, Transport and local Community Facilities in the locale.

"It is now great to see the construction of the affordable homes well underway after months of planning and detailed design work with our partner Dunedin Canmore.

“These new affordable properties will provide a welcome boost to many families on social housing waiting lists and the broad mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and terraced homes will ensure we are catering for a wide range in the Penicuik area.”

Recent data shows that between 2007 and 2019, social housing applications have almost doubled in Midlothian.

David Fletcher, Wheatley Group Director of Development said: “It is great to see CALA starting work on these new homes, which will help meet the high demand for affordable homes in Midlothian.

“These 57 homes, part of nearly 400 Dunedin Canmore will build in the region over the next three years, will make a significant difference in the lives of our customers and their families.

“We’re delighted this project is being supported both by Midlothian Council and by over £3.9 million in Scottish Government grant funding.”

The housebuilder has also invested heavily in the wider Midlothian community. A report by economic consultancy estimates that CALA’s work will result in a £15.7 million boost in new infrastructure, such as schools and leisure facilities across the county, as well as an estimated £15.6m boost to the local economy with the creation of more than 290 jobs.