Accolades for lecturer’s teaching work

A senior member of staff at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies has received two prestigious fellowships for contributions to learning and teaching.

Dr Neil Hudson, senior lecturer, has been awarded Principal Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy – the highest level of Fellowship offered by the Higher Education Academy.

Dr Neil Hudson, who has been awarded two fellowships.

It is awarded in recognition of sustained influence and contribution to learning and teaching in higher education.

The fellowship also recognises effective strategic leadership and national and international influence.

Dr Hudson, who is based at the university’s Easter Bush campus, has also received a second fellowship from the profession’s governing body.

He has been awarded the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Diploma of Fellowship (FRCVS) – the highest status of membership of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons – for his work on veterinary student admissions.

The RCVS sets, upholds and advances the educational, ethical and clinical standards of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.

Professor Susan Rhind, Director of Teaching at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “We are thrilled for Neil to have secured these Fellowships that are a testament to his sustained commitment to teaching and learning in veterinary medical education.”

Dr Hudson also thanked his colleagues and students for their support in achieving the accolades.

He said: “I am delighted to have been awarded these Fellowships. I could not have done this without the support of my superb colleagues and the wonderful students that we work with as partners in education here at the Dick Vet.”