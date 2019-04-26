Are you a Midlothian childminder or nursery looking to expand?

If you’re an early learning and childcare (ELC) provider you can apply to Midlothian Council for a capital grant to provide financial support with your ELC expansion plans.

From August 2020, eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds will be entitled to up to 1140 hours per annum of early learning and childcare in private nurseries, childminders, council nurseries and third sector providers. This is almost double the current 600 hour entitlement.

The capital grant is available from Midlothian Council to create additional ELC places in preparation for the extended entitlement. The grant scheme is open to all ELC settings in the private and voluntary sector who would like to go into partnership with Midlothian Council to offer funded hours. Each application will be considered initially on its own merits, and then in the context of the other applications received.

The cost per additional place may be considered when comparing applications.

There will be one application round for capital grants with an expectation that successful projects will be completed and in use by August 2020 at the latest. The closing date for all applications is May 8. Late applications cannot be considered. The council has a duty to ensure best value in the spending of public funds. This means restrictions will be in place about what grants can be spent on.

If you have any queries email earlyyears@midlothian.gov.uk or call 0131 271 3435.