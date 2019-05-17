BAM trainees develop play area for St Luke’s pupils in Mayfield

Four trainees at BAM Construction have helped transform the outdoor learning space for pupils at St Luke’s Primary in Mayfield, as part of a unique company challenge.

Each year the company’s graduates take part in an ‘Enhancing Lives Challenge’ as part of their personnel development, participating in either a fundraising or educational challenge which they have to plan, implement and deliver without any resources.

Last year the challenge team created an outdoor cabin for the school, and this year the team were keen to provide further support creating a lasting legacy for the school and the local community.

The trainees – Alison Keillor, Stuart Jenkins, Elina Zvejniece and Brad Lappin – called on support from BAM’s supply chain as well as their colleagues.

Over a two week period the team created tepees to be used as seated areas for learning, built bug hotels, refurbished and created new planters,built a greenhouse made from recycled plastic bottles, painted planters and generally upgraded the space.

Team member Stuart Jenkins said: “We are really grateful to all the subcontractors, design consultants, suppliers and colleagues who supported us through their knowledge and experience and donating materials to make it happen.

“It was quite an undertaking and at times it did get a bit overwhelming because of the amount of work we had to put in but the result was so worthwhile. We’re all really proud of what we have achieved considering we started with a blank sheet of paper.”

The school’s pupils were quick to put their new facilities to the test and have been planning what plants they want to feature in their new garden spaces.

Kirsty Anne Hadden, acting depute headteacher, St Luke’s Primary said: “We are thrilled that BAM Construction has been so heavily involved with the playground development in our school.

“All of the resources provided and built will have a huge impact on the outdoor learning experiences available to our pupils.

“The commitment and generosity demonstrated by BAM has been overwhelming.”