Burnbrae Primary School extension approved

Plans to add two new classrooms to a primary school in Bonnyrigg have been given the go-ahead.

The new classrooms will be added on to the west side of Burnbrae Primary School as part of a portable cabin style modular extension.

The growing primary school recently added a similar extension to the other side of its main school building, which opened in 2012, to provide additional nursery spaces.

A report to Midlothian Council confirmed the new units, which will provide two classrooms and toilet facilities, will be placed on an area currently used as part of the playground at the west of the school building at Burnbrae Road, Bonnyrigg.

A planning application which was submitted by agents for the local authority Portakabin was approved by officers last week.

In a report, council officers said the new extension would not be out of character with the main building or its setting and would have dark grey external walls which were a more “aesthetically pleasing colour than the light grey normally associated with temporary classroom units”.

And they said that, while it would take away some of the school’s playground, there would be sufficient outdoor space remaining for pupils.

No objections to the proposed extension were received by the local authority.