Dalkeith pupils celebrate winning designs to help slow down local traffic

Dandara Homes speed poster competition winners from King's Park Primary. Alison Gardiner, Sales Consultant from Dandara East Scotland is in the middle with the pupils.

Eskbank Community Council and local housebuilder Dandara teamed up to install five speed awareness signs on Lasswade Road which passes the new homes at the Eskbank Gardens development. As part of the long-term vision, the developer hopes to be able to facilitate a parking position for a mobile speed camera on this stretch of road – and while this application is considered and a speed survey is carried out, some speed calming signs designed by local pupils aim to remind drivers to slow down.

Working with the Safety Camera Unit, Eskbank & Newbattle Community Council has rolled out a ‘street-lights mean 30mph’ campaign on Lasswade Road and other routes which meet at nearby Eskbank Toll roundabout.

Brian Farrell from Eskbank Community Council got in touch with Dandara to ask for their support in the campaign. As well as funding the traffic calming measures on Lasswade Road, the developer also awarded the winning pupils with family season passes for Dalkeith Country Park.

Brian Farrell from Eskbank & Newbattle Community Council (ENCC) said "Speeding motorists are a real concern in our community. ENCC have been taking steps to mitigate the issue and are delighted to have the support of Dandara with the speed awareness signs campaign.

"Local children at Kings Park Primary have risen brilliantly to the task of designing signs and it was a challenge to help pick the winning entries. The campaign will encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and comply with the speed limit and also supports local community officers conducting regular speed checks in the area."

Iain Innes, managing director for Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with Eskbank & Newbattle Community Council and help encourage drivers to slow down on this stretch of road.

“There were so many fantastic poster designs from King’s Park Primary pupils. Initially we had four winners but there were so many lovely designs we added in one extra.