Double graduation celebration for Lasswade father and daughter

Jasmine and Adrian Smales from Lasswade have both graduated.

Adrian Smales (52), who first attended the university in 1992, returned to do a PhD in Healthcare Informatics. And his second time around graduation coincided with daughter Jasmine (22) being awarded a first class BMus (Hons) music degree.

Adrian said: “Jasmine is very independent and didn’t need much guidance from me during her course, but we did meet up for the occasional coffee at the Merchiston campus which was always nice.

"Now we hope to celebrate our double graduation with a barbecue with family and friends.”

Adrian originally graduated from the University with a B Eng (Hons) in electronic and computer engineering in 1998.

He returned to Edinburgh Napier to research a PhD thesis titled ‘Test-bed and evaluation of a home-based adverse event prediction infrastructure’.

He has won a string of awards for his work, which in simple terms prevents falls in the home by predicting the increasing risk of significant inactivity, and has led to the development of wearable technology in collaboration with commercial partners.

Jasmine, though like her father a well-known face at Merchiston, has gone down a different academic route.

She said: “I was drawn to the music course at Edinburgh Napier because of its versatility and wide range of module choices.”