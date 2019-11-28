Funding boost for Midlothian schools welcomed

SNP MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed news that the Scottish Government will invest £1 million in Midlothian schools over the next four years.

The investment will mean that professional counselling services will be available to all secondary school pupils who require it by September next year. The Scottish Government is investing £60 million across Scotland.

School counsellors help support young people’s emotional, behavioural and mental health. Importantly, pupils will also have access to counsellors during school holidays, providing vital continuity of care.

Commenting, Ms Grahame said: “Children and young people can face many issues growing up and must have the right support available at the right time.

“It is hugely welcome that, thanks to Scottish Government investment, every secondary school pupil who needs it will have access to professional counselling services by next year.

“This is a significant step forward in the SNP government’s package of measures to improve the mental health support available for children and young people.”