Funding boost for new children’s play initiative in Midlothian

Play Midlothian has developed a new children’s play initiative, Play for All, part funded by a donation of £1,000 from Mactaggart & Mickel’s Building Communities Fund.

The charity seeks to improve the welfare of children in Midlothian through improving and increasing their opportunity to play.

The Play for All pilot service launched in January with the aim of supporting disabled children’s play with their families – opening up opportunities to children aged from 0-13 with a wide range of disabilities. The charity expects the pilot service to have benefited 30 families by October, and ultimately more once it is rolled out further.

Susan McIntyre, managing director of Play Midlothian, said: “We have so appreciated Mactaggart and Mickel’s contribution which enabled us to start our Play for All pilot project. The project has provided much-needed support to families for their children’s play in and around their home.

“We are excited to expand the service even further and make a real difference by engaging with more families in the future.”

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities Fund is open to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five-mile radius of any Mactaggart & Mickel development like Millerhill at Shawfair.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, commented: “Play Midlothian was one of the first good causes to benefit from our Building Communities Fund when we first launched it in 2016 and it gives us great pleasure to offer our continued support and help them continue to make a difference in their local community with the Play for All initiative.”