Midlothian MSP welcomes extra earnings for Scottish teachers

UK government figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the average annual salary for full-time Scottish teachers and other education professionals is £41,350. This compares with a UK average of just more than £40,000.

That extra £1,350 for 985 local teachers represents about an extra £1.3 million for Midlothian Council to support the local economy.

In total, the combined salaries paid to Midlothian teachers means £40.7m for the Midlothian economy.

Commenting, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “This is great news for teachers in Midlothian and it boosts the local economy by £1.3m

“That cash injection would not be available with Tory control. And, as we have already seen with their post-Brexit laws, Westminster is bypassing the democratically-elected Scottish Government to allocate money based on Tory priorities.

“We have also seen what they have done in the north of England by cutting back on their promises of greater rail investment. They did similar in the Highlands in the 1990s when they had control of that money. The lesson is clear: Westminster control means cuts not cash.

“The £71m difference in pay between Scotland and what teachers would get in England is clear evidence that the SNP Scottish Government is prioritising its investment in Scottish education and the future of the nation’s young people.

“Our commitment to Scotland’s teachers continues to pay off as the attainment gap continues to narrow, a record number of pupils from the most deprived backgrounds go on to further education and more are leaving with one Higher or more.

“Despite the constant knocking tactics of opposition parties continually undermining it, Scottish education has so much to be proud of.”

Responding, Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) said: “Our teachers have went above and beyond during the pandemic in Midlothian.

“However, the local SNP MSP has a cheek to attack us for apparently talking down Scottish education. The attainment gap is still a source of shame and Scotland has slid down international league rankings.

“It is quite something for Colin Beattie to try and tie-in rail improvements in the north of England with education performance in Midlothian.

“People living here will just want to see the SNP Government give a fair deal to our local councils to support our hardworking teachers.