Midlothian politicians welcome 'School's Out' to Ladywood Centre

Ms Grahame and Cllr McCall at Ladywood laundry facilities

School’s Out run breakfast, after school and holiday clubs for P1 – S2 children and were already established in Peebles, before expanding to Penicuik in August.

The club is running out of the Ladywood Centre, adding to the wide variety of community classes, clubs and services it has on offer including the School Uniform Exchange ran by Sweet Dignity who Ms Grahame and Cllr McCall also met.

In addition, the centre has recently installed a number of industrial washing machines for public use, to help those who might not have access to appropriate facilities or need to wash large items like duvets.

Ms Grahame said: “The Ladywood Centre has long been a pillar of the local community and indeed I was previously involved in the campaign to keep it open in the early 00s.

“School’s Out is a great addition to what it has on offer already, for example Sweet Dignity’s School Uniform Exchange, and will provide another option for good quality childcare in the local area, particularly as more parents may be returning to work in person.

“I was pleased to see the kids there having fun and to have a chance to speak with staff and volunteers about future plans.”

Cllr McCall added: “It’s always great to see what’s going on at Ladywood, I know how much of an asset the centre is locally and those who run it are a force of nature.

“The addition of the washing facilities is a fantastic idea and will be a real help to many, whether in a pinch when their own has broken down or perhaps when they’re between accommodation.

“School’s Out is another fantastic addition to the centre and I’m sure it’ll be well used by local families.”

School’s Out offers a range of creative, active, fun and child led ply opportunities to ensure children are happy, entertained and well looked after.