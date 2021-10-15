New partner for Newbattle Abbey College

Newbattle is looking forward to welcoming students from UWRF in 2022

The college will be the new location for their Experience Scotland programme and will welcome students from the university in January next year.

“Newbattle Abbey College is delighted to have agreed this contract with the University of Wisconsin River Falls,” said Marian Docherty, Principal, Newbattle Abbey College.

“The partnership will be of major benefit to the college as a whole.