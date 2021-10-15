New partner for Newbattle Abbey College
Newbattle Abbey College has a new partner in the form of the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:00 pm
The college will be the new location for their Experience Scotland programme and will welcome students from the university in January next year.
“Newbattle Abbey College is delighted to have agreed this contract with the University of Wisconsin River Falls,” said Marian Docherty, Principal, Newbattle Abbey College.
“The partnership will be of major benefit to the college as a whole.
"We look forward to welcoming Wisconsin students and staff to Newbattle and hope this is the start of a lasting partnership.”