New principal appointed at Newbattle Abbey College
Roddy Henry has been appointed as the new principal at Newbattle Abbey College, the national centre of excellence for adult learning.
Roddy succeeds Marian Docherty who recently retired. He joins the team at Newbattle with a wealth of experience within the college sector, most recently as the depute principal at Inverness College UHI.
Speaking about his appointment, Roddy said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Newbattle Abbey College, and it is a great privilege to be taking on the role of principal and chief executive. The college is a unique and very special place, set in wonderful surroundings that create an inspiring place to learn.
"The college’s commitment to providing access to lifelong learning for all is what attracted me to the role, and I’m really excited about the opportunities to develop our curriculum and explore how we utilise our historic estate to further our vision.
"I’m looking forward to getting to know the team, our students and our partners, and to building on the fantastic work that Marian has led during her time in post.”
Roddy started his career as a lecturer at Glasgow College of Nautical Studies (GCNS) in 1998, following a first career in the shipping industry. He went on to senior roles at GCNS, before holding positions as head of centre for leaning effectiveness at the Scottish Further Education Unit, and associate director at Scotland’s Colleges. He joined Inverness College UHI in 2013 after several years serving as one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Education.