New principal appointed at Newbattle Abbey College

Newbattle Abbey College principal Roddy Henry.

Roddy succeeds Marian Docherty who recently retired. He joins the team at Newbattle with a wealth of experience within the college sector, most recently as the depute principal at Inverness College UHI.

Speaking about his appointment, Roddy said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Newbattle Abbey College, and it is a great privilege to be taking on the role of principal and chief executive. The college is a unique and very special place, set in wonderful surroundings that create an inspiring place to learn.

"The college’s commitment to providing access to lifelong learning for all is what attracted me to the role, and I’m really excited about the opportunities to develop our curriculum and explore how we utilise our historic estate to further our vision.

"I’m looking forward to getting to know the team, our students and our partners, and to building on the fantastic work that Marian has led during her time in post.”