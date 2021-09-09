Newbattle Abbey College welcomes new depute principal

Lisa Angus

As an advocate and participant of lifelong learning herself, Lisa appreciates the benefits of providing opportunities for everyone to learn and how people can transform their lives through learning.

Lisa has experience of supporting individuals with learning difficulties as she began her career as a nurse.

Over a period of 20 years Lisa delivered courses in childcare, healthcare and social care at both Edinburgh’s Telford College and latterly Borders College.

Most recently she was lead for Learning, Development and Wellbeing supporting care experienced children, young people and their fostering families.

Lisa said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to take up the position of depute principal and I am enjoying being part of the team at Newbattle.

"The college is the perfect environment for people to engage with opportunities that will transform their lives.

"I look forward to meeting with students and move on from what has been a time like no other, supporting everyone to reach their full potential.”

College principal Marian Docherty added: “We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the senior management team, her varied experience will be invaluable to the development of a wide range of opportunities for students and for our many partners.