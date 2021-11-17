Parents and carers to be consulted about Mayfield and Mount Esk nurseries
Plans are underway to put Mayfield Nursery School into the new Mayfield Schools Campus and move Mount Esk Nursery School into the Hawthornden School Campus in Bonnyrigg.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:00 pm
Local people, including parents and carers, will be consulted about proposals to move the management of the nurseries under the primary school head teachers, which the council believes would provide scope to further enhance the Early Level link between early learning and childcare and Primary 1 in the schools.
At the latest full Council meeting, Midlothian councillors approved a recommendation from council officers to carry out the consultations, which are a statutory requirement if stand-alone nurseries may be incorporated into schools.
The dates of the consultations will be announced in due course.