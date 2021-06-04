Places still available at Newbattle Abbey College
Newbattle Abbey College is now recruiting for all courses starting in September 2021.
The courses are valuable for people with few or no qualifications but with a desire to change their lives and achieve their personal ambitions.
Marian Docherty, College Principal. said: “We are aware that education is more important than ever during these troubling times. Through our focus on continuous improvement, we are confident that we will continue to achieve our aim to be Scotland’s life–changing college. We offer access to higher education courses, in arts & social sciences, Celtic studies and primary education.”
To find out more email [email protected] or apply at www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk.
Marian added: “These courses give adults the opportunity to return to learning and progress to higher education. The majority of our students have few or no qualifications and many have had disrupted lives and poor experiences of formal education. Newbattle offers them a vital second chance to improve their own lives and often those of their families.”