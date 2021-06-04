Places still available at Newbattle Abbey College

Newbattle Abbey College.

The courses are valuable for people with few or no qualifications but with a desire to change their lives and achieve their personal ambitions.

Marian Docherty, College Principal. said: “We are aware that education is more important than ever during these troubling times. Through our focus on continuous improvement, we are confident that we will continue to achieve our aim to be Scotland’s life–changing college. We offer access to higher education courses, in arts & social sciences, Celtic studies and primary education.”

To find out more email [email protected] or apply at www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk.