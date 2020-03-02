Positive destinations rise in Midlothian

Local MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) has welcomed new figures showing more Midlothian school leavers are in study, work or training than a decade ago.

Across Scotland, a record proportion of young people were in a positive destination three months after leaving school last year.

The gap between those from the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination is at the lowest it has been since 2009-10.

In Midlothian and the Borders, the number of unemployed school leavers seeking work fell from 13.7 per cent in 2009/10 to 4.6 per cent in 2018/19.

Ms Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, is delighted with the latest figures.

She said: “It is very welcome progress that more young people in Midlothian are going on to positive destinations such as work and study straight from school.

“For the ninth consecutive year, more young Scots are in study, training or work three months after leaving school than ever before.

“It’s particularly welcome that the gap between the richest and poorest communities for those moving into a positive destination continues to narrow, but of course we must not rest on our laurels and work continues to further improve this.

“This progress demonstrates that Curriculum for Excellence is delivering one of the ultimate aims of school education - to secure a positive next step in learning, life and work for our young people.”