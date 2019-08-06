Positive exam results for Midlothian pupils

Congratulations to pupils and staff of Midlothian Secondary schools on this year’s examination results, with some improving trends in exam results this year for our school leavers.

This year’s results have seen Midlothian maintain its recent progress at S4 with 34 per cent of students achieving five or more National 5 passes at A-C by the end of S4 and 42.2 per cent achieving five or more National 5 awards at A-D.

This is only the second year that grades A-D are being taken into account. This is on par with Midlothian’s second highest result ever recorded for this measure and it is likely to rise further as these are initial results. Other awards on the Scottish Qualifications Framework are added to schools results and are included the overall analysis released in September 2019.

At S5 Midlothian maintained good pass rates for pupils passing one Higher, three Highers and five at Higher Level or better. The figures are slightly above last year’s.

Again, they will also improve as additional results are added from other courses and following the appeals process which will take place from mid-August to early September.

While 52.6 per cent of students in S5 based on the S4 cohort achieved an A-C pass at Higher, a two per cent increase on last year. And 58.0 per cent achieved A-D grades, a four per cent increase on last year’s figure. (The S4 cohort are those pupils who were in school at S4 and are still there)

Also, 29.3 per cent gained at least three Highers at A-C grades and 37.7 per cent achieved A-D grades, a near five per cent improvement over 2018.

While, 14 per cent of students in S5, based on the S4 cohort, achieved five Highers at A-C grades. This is one per cent above last year’s figure and is our second best ever pass rate. And 17.5 per cent of S5 pupils achieved grades A-D, a three per cent increase from last year.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “Well done to all pupils and staff for these very positive overall results.

“Focusing on gaining good quality passes at A-C will continue to be a priority as this will help ensure pupils have the widest opportunities whether they want to go on to further education, get a job or more training.”

At S6 Midlothian had continued to improve on all measures in terms of passes at Higher with each measure being the best ever recorded last year. The improvement trend has been positive over the last five years despite the pressure on schools to develop and embed new courses at Higher and National level but has fallen slightly in 2019. This year’s figures are comparable to, or slightly higher, than the three year trend.

This year 57.3 per cent of S6 students based on the S4 cohort (those who were in the school in S4 and are still there) achieved at least one Higher with an A-C pass and 60.9 per cent with an A-D pass. And ●37.3 per cent of S6 students based on the S4 cohort achieved at least three Higher passes

While, 24.2 per cent of S6 students based on the S4 cohort achieved at least five Higher passes

And 17 per cent of S6 students based on the S4 cohort achieved at least one Advanced Higher pass which is the slightly above last year’s figure.

Pupils or parents who have any queries regarding the results should contact their local school directly. “We want pupils to know staff members are here to offer advice and support,” said Cllr Muirhead.

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said: “All students across Scotland receiving their exam results today should be proud of their efforts and we congratulate them on their achievements.

“Colleges are the first choice for so many people as they provide a diverse range of opportunities – whether that’s starting an access course, a Modern Apprenticeship, HNC/D, or degree – that lead to successful careers. Last year, 95% of college qualifiers moved into positive destinations.

“For those students who haven’t yet decided the next steps of their journey, colleges offer a variety of courses that provide pathways to employment, and we would encourage them to contact their local college for information, advice and support.

“Colleges look forward to welcoming all the new students enrolling on college courses when the new term starts at the end of August.”

The Young Scot website has plenty of help and advice for everyone getting exam results.