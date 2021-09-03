Primary pupils in Midlothian invited to a fun lesson about superheroes

Upile from Malawi is a Mary’s Meals superhero.

The Scottish-based charity is offering free, downloadable activity packs to primary schools, to help pupils learn more about its work feeding children in 19 countries where poverty levels are high, which include Malawi, Haiti and Madagascar.

Resources include a video, fun activities such as colouring-in sheets, and the chance for children to design their own superhero masks. The materials also support learning across the curriculum including language, literacy and health and wellbeing.

See the children’s resources page of the Mary’s Meals website https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/.

The charity has also produced an updated resource called Amazing Grace which is aimed at pupils in upper primary school. This explores how poverty can prevent children around the world getting an education, but how a daily meal at school is transforming the lives of children like Grace, enabling them to gain an education and learn and grow.

Emma Hutton, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “These engaging resources for schools offer pupils a glimpse of what life is like for children in some of the world’s poorest countries, where food cannot be taken for granted, and where Mary’s Meals provides one daily meal in a place of education. These meals play an important part in attracting children into the classroom.

“For some children, this can be the only meal they receive in a day. As well as giving them nutrition, the food gives them a gateway to education and helps them become superheroes in their own lives so they can grow up to become the men and women who will lift their communities out of poverty.