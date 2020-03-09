Rosewell pupils learn all about site safety

A housebuilder hosted an interactive site safety discussion recently at Rosewell Primary School to remind youngsters of the dangers of its nearby building sites.

Barratt Developments hosted a site safety session during a school assembly, taking pupils through the dangers of construction sites, how to stay safe near them, the developments themselves and site worker safety.

Shona Richardson, headteacher at Rosewell Primary, welcomed the site safety session held last month.

She said: “Barratt Developments joined us for a fun session as they explained the importance of site safety and personal protective equipment by dressing up some of our pupils during the assembly.

“The safety team were with us to emphasise a very important message which is, no matter how tempting a building site might look, there is often very serious danger inside.

“Thank you to everyone at Barratt Developments for taking the time to come and present at our assembly.”

The Site Safety Roadshow has seen construction site experts deliver a 40-minute interactive presentation that includes a video, question and answer session, kids sized personal protection equipment (PPE) for the children to try on as well as an information pack for school staff to distribute to pupils and parents as they see fit.

This school visit formed part of a series of site safety workshops that take place in the areas that Barratt and David Wilson Homes are building.

Stewart Ponton, safety, health and environment manager for Barratt Developments PLC, said: “Our site managers are very aware of how attractive construction sites can be to children.

“And while they might look like fun obstacle courses or play parks, the fact of the matter is that they are extremely dangerous.

“It is our duty of care to the people of Rosewell, among the many other communities in which we operate, to provide local schools like Rosewell Primary with the proper information on how the pupils can stay safe.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are currently building homes locally at Pentland View, Mayburn Walk and St Clair Mews.