Staff and pupils mark Glencorse Primary School's closure
Staff and pupils marked the closure of Glencorse Primary School last month, bringing to an end its 146 year history.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:00 pm
They also celebrated the retirement of headteacher of 22 years Julie Barnes, school secretary Alison Hutton and learning support assistant Hazel Stewart.
A parent at the school said: “Parents of pupils past and present would like to say a great big thank you to Mrs Barnes, Mrs Beveridge, Mrs McEwan, Mrs Stewart and Mrs Hutton for encouraging their children to always dream big whilst attending their wonderful small school.”
Currently 78 children live in the Glencorse catchment but only seven attended the school.