Support for Midlothian school pupils

Stock photo by John Devlin

The School Clothing Grant was increased this month by the Scottish Government and provides families with primary school children with £120 per child and £150 per child in secondary school, to pay for school clothes and shoes.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Meeting the costs of school clothes can be very challenging and the SNP Scottish Government has introduced the School Clothing Grant to ensure every child in Scotland doesn’t miss out.

"Being in a uniform not only breaks stigma in school but gets young people in the right mindset for learning.”

He added: “This is another demonstration of our tale of two governments as the one in Edinburgh builds a social security system built on dignity, fairness and respect.