Unleash your potential at Newbattle Abbey College

Newbattle Abbey College.

This event is for anyone who is interested in the Preparation for Further Education course starting January 24, 2022. Whilst there will be Covid restrictions in place, there may also be the opportunity to look around the college and the grounds.

The Preparation for Further Education course is aimed at adults who are looking at returning to education or who may be thinking of signing up for college in 2022.

Learning and Teaching staff will be available on the day to chat with potential students on the course content. Information on bursary and funding will also be available.

For more information, call 0131 663 1921 or email: [email protected]

Newbattle Abbey principal Roddy Henry said: “Many people who want to get back into formal education are unsure how to take the first step. For a whole variety of reasons, going to college or university can seem quite overwhelming, or may even seem impossible.

"At Newbattle Abbey College we understand just how daunting that first step can be. We specialise in providing a supportive and understanding environment that recognises where you are, and helps you get to where you want to be, whatever your background or circumstances.

"Our Preparation for Further Education course is a great way to ease back into formal education for anyone who has been out of it for a while.

"You don’t need to have any qualifications to apply, and we will work with you to help identify your next steps.