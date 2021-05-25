Where will the bear pop up ahead of annual Midlothian Volunteer Awards?

The bear began his travels around Midlothian on Monday, do you know where he went?

The bear is the mascot for the awards which are held to coincide with Volunteer’s Week which is celebrated from June 1-7, and are a great opportunity to promote some of the fabulous volunteering projects that exist across Midlothian.

The mascot competition is part of a campaign to increase awareness of Volunteers’ Week 2021 and to boost Volunteer Midlothian’s following on social media.

The bear is currently travelling around Midlothian, visiting different beauty spots and places of interest, then popping up every day on Twitter using the hashtag #wheresthebear

Followers @VolMidlothian on Twitter and visitors to the Volunteer Midlothian page on Facebook are being encouraged to guess the bear’s location.

At the end of its journey on Thursday, June 3, the bear will gain a new name voted for by participants at the Midlothian Volunteer Awards ceremony.

The chosen name, based on entries from local primary school children, will win £100 for the school and will get to keep the bear.

Miriam Leighton, volunteering development manager, said: “We are keen for lots of people to join in and follow the bear on its travels.

"This is the first time Volunteer Midlothian have run a digital campaign, so your help in making it a success is much needed!

"Please tell other local people about the bear, especially any families you may know whose children might want to have a go at naming the bear via the school they attend.

"All local primary school head teachers have been sent information about how to enter.”

Meanwhile, Volunteer Midlothian are moving to a new address.

It will be joining forces with Midlothian Voluntary Action and Social Enterprise Alliance Midlothian (SEAM) at at 4/6 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.

It also has a new phone number – 07859 914 587.