Y2K comes of age. Happy 18th birthday!

Y2K will be celebrating a very special anniversary with its Big Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 22. The project marks its ‘coming of age’ 18 years after the official opening, which took place in June 2001.

A grant from Big Lottery Awards for All has enabled the project to bring in mural artist, Fraser Gray, who has been working with the young people since February to design and install an exciting new mural on the old manse garden wall.

Y2K celebrate their 18th birthday with a new wall mural gift to themselves.

“Y2K – originally known as ‘the Manse Project’ – was set up in 2000 when local community members were concerned that there was nowhere for young people to ‘hang out’ or have a space to call their own. Now the project is older than most of the young people who access its various services but the need for such a space within the heart of our community is greater than ever. More than 500 young people accessed the project in 2018,” project manager, Carol Flack said.

Doors open to supporters past and present, from 2-5pm, when they can enjoy a barbecue, catch up with old friends, take a trip down memory lane with a specially produced collage of old photos, have a look at the new mural and find out what is going on at the project in 2019.

From 6.30pm the young sters will reclaim their space when the evening drop-in begins replacing the normal Friday night session for one week.