Advice for swimmers

Swimmers are being urged to take care of their eyes and ears.

Lockdown has seen a surge of wild swimmers. Now with restrictions lifted and pools reopening, there are many more opportunities to swim. While it’s a really healthy activity, Specsavers are keen to ensure infection doesn’t set us back.

Audiologist Bryan Connor says: ‘For most, a little water in the ears won’t be a problem but extra care should be taken for those susceptible to ear infections or swimmer’s ear."

Contact lens wearers are also being advised to be cautious.