Appeal to help Penicuik pub survive coronavirus

A Penicuik woman started an appeal last week to support her local pub amid the coronavirus crisis, asking for donations which can be redeemed in beer tokens at a later date.

Kirstie Woods has set up an online fundraiser to support The Old Crown Inn as it copes with government advice to close pubs and restaurants. She raised an incredible £500 in the first 24 hours.

Kirstie explained why she decided to help her local pub.

She said: “When you go to a pub on a regular basis and you get to know people, you just think, ‘imagine if that was me in that situation’. You would hope people would help you.

“It’s such a difficult time obviously. There have been so many people trying to help in every way that they can and I think it’s difficult when you think about businesses.

“I had seen people suggesting vouchers for bars and restaurants in return for a donation, so I thought it would be good to do that here.

“I just want to raise as much money as possible.

“People have said they would normally have been in and bought a pint anyway so they are happy to pay. We hope when things get back to normal the pub will be mobbed.

“We have had people say they just want to make a donation and wont ask for a drink back. It’s nice that people think that way. And hopefully they donate more than once, given they would normally visit the pub more than once.”

Kirstie admitted the government advice had impacted on her as she puts on dance events including the Big Fish Little Fish raves for kids, but is thinking about staff at the pub during this tough time.

She said: “It’s very much a local pub, everyone knows everyone. People will miss that social part of their lives.

“It’s such a great pub, the staff are lovely. About half of them have families with young kids so it’s tough, difficult times for them.

“So it’s nice that the community is pulling together to try to help them through.”

The Old Crown Inn’s landlord Jimmy Martin said: “We were overwhelmed when Kirstie came forward with this. The community has been really good, very supportive of us. We are very much a big family here. Everyone is helping each other through at the moment. It’s good to see community spirit coming through.”

Donate here.