Best foot forward Leigh

Leigh Currie is putting her best foot forward as she prepares to run the Edinburgh Marathon for a very special cause.

Leigh has decided to run to raise money for the Scottish Huntington’s Disease Association.

The charity is very personal to her having recently discovered that she had a 50/50 chance of developing the disease.

She had decided to go through the process to find out if she had the gene which causes the disease, and during this seven month period decided to train for the marathon to keep herself focused.

She said: “I am lucky to discover that I don’t have the gene but I am determined to help raise awareness about this awful disease.

“My main reason is that I realised how this disease is not widely known or understood and the severity of what it can do to a person and their family.”

Leigh has set up a JustGiving page in order that others can donate if they want to support her cause at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leigh-currie2.

Leigh told us: “Please donate, if not at the thought of me running a marathon then to support a fantastic charity. Even the smallest amount can make a huge a difference:

“£3 pays for a five minute call that can change a life. £6 buys a handbook for carers giving them the advice they need. £30 pays for a home visit for someone impacted by HD.

“£350 is the cost of an HD specialist’s day which can be a lifeline for families impacted by HD.”