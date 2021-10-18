Bumper pay rise for frontline Edinburgh social care workers

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Support workers at Community Integrated Care will receive a bumper seven per cent pay hike – a market-leading equivalent to £10.20 per – to recognise their hard work during the pandemic and help workers beat the pressures of inflation.

The charity has launched the website www.workincare.co.uk to enable local people who are interested in working in social care to access flexible and rewarding opportunities with immediate start dates.

Community Integrated Care provide vital work in the Capital.

The pay rise is part of an unprecedented £5m workforce investment being made by the charity over three years, which also includes double pay for Christmas bank holidays and a range of wellbeing initiatives and resources. The move aims to reward its workforce for their dedication and commitment, particularly throughout the past 18 months, as well as respond to the recruitment challenges the sector is currently facing.

This industry-leading rate of pay means that a frontline Support Worker in Scotland working 40 hours per week will now receive a boost of an extra £1,460 per year.

Community Integrated Care is a social care charity that supports people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health concerns to live independently. It has been named as the UK’s Charity of the Year by Charity Times Magazine for its impact, innovation and culture.

The charity hopes this workforce investment will be a lifeline for people, as many in the UK are faced with cuts to Universal Credit and the end of the furlough scheme. At the same time, the social care sector is actively growing to support more people than ever. This has prompted the charity to reach out to people looking for work, offering exciting, rewarding and fulfilling opportunities.

Prospective colleagues will work in the charity’s frontline services supporting people with learning disabilities, autism, or mental health concerns with their daily routines.

Teresa Exelby, Chief People Officer at Community Integrated Care, said: “This is by far the biggest investment in colleagues our charity has ever seen, but it’s something that we know is absolutely justified and needed. Our workforce has continued to deliver the best lives possible for the people we support throughout the toughest of circumstances and we want to ensure their pay recognises this.”

“We know that within the current economic climate many other sectors are dealing with major challenges, with some workers now facing redundancy or reduced hours now the support scheme has finished. We want people to know that social care can be an amazing career option. Our charity is recruiting locally and can offer a market-leading pay rate, flexible working opportunities and immediate start dates.”

She added: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been welcoming people from across a range of different sectors, so previous experience in the care sector isn’t necessary! All we ask is that you love working with people and share our charity’s values. Whatever your background, we can guarantee there’s a rewarding career in care for you.”

Anyone interested can visit www.WorkInCare.co.uk .

