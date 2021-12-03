Charity call for action plan on waiting times for eye treatment in NHS Lothian

Stock photo.

The latest waiting time figures for ophthalmology show that for patients in NHS Lothian still waiting for outpatient appointments, there were 7,379 who had been waiting more than 12 weeks in September 2021 – the highest number since the Covid pandemic began.

Hawys Kilday, Sight Scotland director of services, said: “As the NHS continues to face exceptional challenges this winter, Sight Scotland are calling for an optometry action plan that supports dedicated eye specialists to deliver vital treatment and tackle the delays highlighted in these latest official figures.

“With these high numbers of people in NHS Lothian still waiting for outpatient appointments, with 62 per cent of the waiting list waiting more than 12 weeks to be seen, further action must be taken to ensure the best outcome and care for people with sight loss.”

She added: “Treatment within appropriate time scales is essential for many eye conditions for patients’ eye health and sight. Our charities’ community staff report that some of our service users who have experienced delays in their eye treatment through the pandemic have told them that their sight has worsened.”