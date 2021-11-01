Coronavirus cases decrease in Midlothian

Stock shot of a school child taking a COVID-19 self test. Photo by John Devlin.

UK Health Security Agency data shows 209 people tested in the week to October 21 were found to be positive – a 47 per cent decrease from 392 reported in the seven days to September 23.

The average rate of infection in Midlothian over the period stood at 224 cases per 100,000 – lower than 421 recorded a month earlier.

Across the UK, 325,700 cases were reported in the week to October 21 – 38 per cent more than the 235,700 recorded four weeks earlier.

However, the number of people who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 showed a decrease over the same period, from 998 to 909.

In Midlothian, three deaths were recorded in the week to October 21, while there were two in the seven days to September 23.