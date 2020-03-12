Coronavirus fears lead to Midlothian and East Lothian Food & Drink Awards postponement

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber has postponed the Midlothian and East Lothian Food and Drink Awards dinner due to be held next week.

A total of 33 businesses have been shortlisted across eight categories, recognising the best of the regions’ food and drink sector.

Keith Barbour, Chamber chief executive, said that in view of the uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus, the Chamber had decided to postpone the Midlothian and East Lothian Food and Drink Awards dinner, previously scheduled for March 26.

It will now take place on June 4, from 4.30pm to 9.30pm, at Eskmills, Musselburgh.

The finalists have been selected and Mr Barbour added: “The competition gets stronger every year and this is testimony to the hospitality sector in the region.

“All categories had a high level of entrants and this presented the judges with a particularly difficult challenge.”