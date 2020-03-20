Coronavirus hits annual Midlothian events

Much loved annual events across Midlothian have been postponed or cancelled as the coronavrius continues to change they way we live.

With government guidance on mass gatherings expected to last for months, Midlothian’s oldest festival, Loanhead Children’s Gala Day, due to have been held on June 20, has now been provisionally rearranged for September 5.

Gala committee member Alan McLaren said: “We are anxious to ensure that the children already selected as our Queen and Court for 2020 and their families are not deprived of their big day. We also feel that, in the current exceptional and extremely challenging circumstances, everyone in the town needs something to look forward to.

“In a year which looks set to be devoid of events, entertainment and holidays, the benefits and sheer enjoyment which the Gala brings to the whole community will be needed more than ever.

“If the situation with coronavirus continues for longer than is perhaps currently anticipated, resulting in our being unable to proceed with an event on September 5, we shall then seek to stage the Crowning Ceremony at an indoor venue later in the year.

“Hopefully, that will not be necessary, but we shall certainly do everything we can to ensure Loanhead crowns a Queen in 2020.”

The Loanhead Gala fundraiser race night on Friday, March 27 has been cancelled.

This year’s Penicuik Hunter and Lass festival, due to take place in May, has been cancelled completely. The hunter and lass elect for this year, Duncan Whitson and Kelly Lorimer will therefore now be installed next year as hunter and lass 2021.

Penicuik Hunter and Lass committee chairman Robbie Sutherland said: “Based on current government advice, it is with great sadness, due to the ongoing pandemic, we have taken the joint decision to cancel all events this year relating to Penicuik Hunter & Lass week. This includes all the events you would see in the programme each year including the parade and Penicuik in the Park.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but as an organisation we feel it is the safest and correct decision for the people of Penicuik and the many people that travel here to help celebrate our week.

“Our hunter and lass elect for this year, Duncan Whitson and Kelly Lorimer will therefore now be installed next year as hunter and lass 2021. Gordon and Emma Anderson will be installed in 2022.

“Let’s look forward to an excellent 2021 festival.”

The Danderhall and Newton Gala Day committee has also taken the decision to cancel all gala day related events this year in the village.

As well as the gala day itself on May 16, the upcoming fundraiser race night on Friday March 27 has been cancelled.

Stevie Curran of the Danderhall and Newton Gals Day Committee said: “The truth is that this was an easy decision for the committee, the health and well-being of our communities, residents and their families is our primary concern.

“The last thing we want to do is put anyone’s health at risk.”