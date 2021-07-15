All the changes to the UK travel list from 19 July - including new green and amber list countries

The Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands will move back to the amber list on 19 July (Photo: Getty Images)

Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca will be moved back on to the amber list next week, just over a fortnight after they went green.

The latest travel list changes will take effect from 4am on Monday (19 July) for those returning to England Scotland and Wales, which could spark a rush for holidaymakers already in Spain’s Balearic Islands to get home in time to avoid quarantine.

Younger adults will be worst affected as the changes coincide with the end of the quarantine requirement for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as many are still awaiting their second jab.

What are the changes to the travel list?

Bulgaria and Hong Kong will both be added to the green list on Monday, meaning travellers will not have to self-isolate on their return to the UK, regardless of their vaccination status.

Croatia and Taiwan will be added to the “green watchlist”, which means they are at risk of being moved from green to amber.

The Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands will also be moved from the green list to amber due to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

As for the red list, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added from Monday.

This means that visitors who have departed from, or transited through these countries and territories in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and must stay in a government-approved facility for 10 days.

Speaking about the change to the Balearic Islands, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Surely no one can be out there thinking we can travel and just rely on things not changing.

“When we see things change for the safety and security of everyone back home we do need to react and act, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

The Scottish and Welsh governments confirmed they were taking the same move as England, while Northern Ireland was expected to issue a statement later on Wednesday.

Quarantine changes for fully vaccinated

The changes to the travel lists will coincide with the changes to the requirements for passengers travelling to amber countries who have been fully vaccinated. A

From 19 July, the following groups will no longer need to quarantine or take a day eight PCR test after arriving in England from amber countries and territories, but will still need to complete a pre-departure test before arrival, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival:

people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 through the UK vaccination programme

people on a formally approved Covid-19 clinical trial in the UK

people aged under 18 and resident in the UK

These measures are subject to passengers providing proof of their vaccination status and correct test results and test package bookings to carriers in advance of travel.

Carriers will have a critical role in carrying out primary checks on all passengers before boarding and checking people have the right Covid-19 certification documents to safeguard against new variants entering the country.

Anyone not complying with health measures could face a fine, and carriers will be required to ensure proper checks are carried out.