Midlothian MSP encourages local workplaces to sign up for Covid testing scheme

Stock photo of lateral flow test kits being handed out. Photo by John Devlin.

The scheme sees any organisations with 10 or more people now able to receive free lateral flow device tests as part of an enhanced drive to identify emerging Covid-19 cases and break chains of transmission.

Eligible Scottish organisations can find information on how to apply by visiting https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested/pages/workplace-testing/.

Ms Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said: “As we move safely out of lockdown, this rollout of workplace testing to cover all companies with 10 staff or more has a vital role to play – I’d encourage all eligible organisations to sign up.

“The vaccination programme has been a major success, however even though you are fully vaccinated it does not guarantee that you cannot catch the virus and pass it on without knowing you have it.

"Asymptomatic testing will remain an important tool in breaking future chains of transmission and ensuring the return to the workplace in the months ahead is as safe as possible. The reporting of the results will also ensure we understand the prevalence of the virus and can act accordingly to halt further transmission.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Organisations with less than 10 employees can still direct their workforce to collect LFD test kits from a local pharmacy or Covid-19 test site, or order online for home delivery.