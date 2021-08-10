Midlothian South MSP encourages 16 and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated as drop-in clinics expand

Anyone in this age group who lives in mainland Scotland can also book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform if preferred.

This follows confirmation from the Scottish Government that from Tuesday (August 10) all drop-in centres in mainland Scotland that carry the Pfizer vaccine will be offering it to this age group.

Ms Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South said: “I know many people in this age group have been keen to get vaccinated, especially as we approach the start of new terms for colleges and universities. I’m pleased therefore that those who are 16 and 17 will now be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the drop in clinics.

"I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination.”

She added: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible to keep both yourself and others safe.”