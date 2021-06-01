Midlothian to remain in level 2

Picture : John Devlin.

The county had been scheduled to move down to level 1 in the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.

However, a recent rise in cases in Midlothian means it, along with Glasgow which moves down from level 3, and 12 other council areas, will remain in level 2. The other council areas are: Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

All other mainland council areas will move to level one, with the islands already in level one going to level zero.

In the latest seven day coronavirus figures, up to May 28, there were 82 positive cases in Midlothian, given the county a case rate of 88.7 per 100,000.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament this afternoon there are some parts of Scotland that are not currently meeting the critera for level one restrictions either in case numbers or test positivity.

In level 2 you can meet socially in groups of up to:

6 people from 3 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight

6 people from 3 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant

8 people from 8 households outdoors.

In level 1 you can additionally meet socially in groups:

of up to 8 people from 3 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant