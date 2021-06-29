Nearly two-thirds of people in Midlothian are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A vaccination centre. Photo by John Devlin 01/06/2021.

Public Health Scotland data shows 45,829 people Midlothian had received both jabs by June 23. That was up 1,904 compared to the previous week.

It means 63 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Midlothian have now received two doses.

The data also shows a total of 61,673 people in Midlothian received a first dose of the vaccine – 85 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.6 million people had received both jabs by June 23, 59 per cent of the population.

That was an increase of 112,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.7 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 83 per cent of the population.

Of those, 3.3 million people were aged 30 and over – 93 per cent of the age group.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8, with doses given first to care home staff and residents, frontline health workers and the older age groups.